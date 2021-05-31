Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0527 on Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $52.70 million and $10.24 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00197861 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001149 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

