Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,117 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.43 million, a PE ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

