Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce $3.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 881.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $15.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,334,890. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $61,228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,398 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $210.68 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.