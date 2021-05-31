Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOMO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.41.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.47. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

