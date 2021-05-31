Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. Moncler has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

