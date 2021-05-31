Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. Moncler has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

