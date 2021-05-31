MonetaryUnit Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $35,767.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 223,324,923 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

