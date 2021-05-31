Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.64% from the company’s previous close.

MONY has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335 ($4.38).

Shares of MONY stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 270.20 ($3.53). 650,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 267.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

