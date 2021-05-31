Mooncoin (MOON) Hits Market Cap of $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.31 or 0.00497380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

