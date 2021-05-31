Morgan Stanley Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $147.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AJG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.13.

NYSE:AJG opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $92.49 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

