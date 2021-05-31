Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £894.25 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £894.25 ($1,168.34).
Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Lucy Tilley purchased 26 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) per share, with a total value of £296.40 ($387.25).
MAB1 opened at GBX 1,185 ($15.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £629.86 million and a P/E ratio of 50.21. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 986.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
