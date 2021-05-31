M&T Bank Corp Has $267,000 Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Covetrus by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at $38,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Covetrus by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after acquiring an additional 754,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $203,353.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,220 shares of company stock worth $1,004,080. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -346.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

