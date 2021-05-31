Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 7th (NASDAQ:MUDSU)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s (NASDAQ:MUDSU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 7th. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MUDSU stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUDSU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.