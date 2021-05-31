Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,977,000 after buying an additional 382,659 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 8,137.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

