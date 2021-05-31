National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$94.50 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NA. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$95.30.

TSE:NA traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$94.99. 485,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,380. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$59.34 and a 12-month high of C$98.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

