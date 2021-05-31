National Bankshares Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$156.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$156.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CM. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$151.32.

TSE CM opened at C$142.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$87.85 and a one year high of C$143.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$129.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$118.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$284,260. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $2,952,410 in the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

