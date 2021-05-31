NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

