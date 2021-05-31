Nimiq (NIM) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Nimiq has a market cap of $50.58 million and $954,061.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,654.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.90 or 0.07163849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $689.05 or 0.01879830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.31 or 0.00497380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00185777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.92 or 0.00730925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.14 or 0.00466906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00424871 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,496,243,394 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,743,394 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.