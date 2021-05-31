NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. NN Group has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 8.33%.

NNGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

