Noir (NOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $874.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $463,411.37 and $874.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,494,869 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

