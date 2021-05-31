Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) versus MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Head to Head Contrast

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nomad Foods and MeaTech 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 1 7 0 2.88 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nomad Foods currently has a consensus price target of $29.38, suggesting a potential downside of 4.22%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomad Foods and MeaTech 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $2.87 billion 1.84 $257.25 million $1.54 19.92 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 8.90% 12.40% 4.95% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nomad Foods beats MeaTech 3D on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.