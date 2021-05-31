Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.69. The stock had a trading volume of 221,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $223.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.65.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,630. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

