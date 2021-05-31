Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $235.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nordson’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.5% and 7.5%, respectively. It stands to gain from its diversified business structure, large customer base and acquired assets in the quarters ahead. Strengthening businesses in end markets like industrial, electronics, medical and consumer non-durable as well as growth-focused strategic framework and next-generation Nordson Business System might be beneficial. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates revenue growth of 8-10% and earnings rise of 31-37% from the previous year’s reported figure. However, the divestment of the screws and barrels product line in February is expected to create 3% revenue headwind. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NDSN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $223.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.65. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nordson by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 66,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

