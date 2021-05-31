Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $45,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 44,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,803,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

NSC traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $280.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,076. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.31. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

