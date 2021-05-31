Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 363.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $121.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $123.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

