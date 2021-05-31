Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,861.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,039.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22.

