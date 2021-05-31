Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,245 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $73.50 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87.

