Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $637,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,214 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $226.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

