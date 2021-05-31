Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,819 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8,296.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ opened at $76.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $76.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.