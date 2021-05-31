Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90.

