Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,080,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,022,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $47.56.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.