NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) is Systematic Financial Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern accounts for 1.5% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $41,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Insiders sold 11,622 shares of company stock valued at $751,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,163. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

