NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $28,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,815 shares of company stock worth $42,812,685 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Shares of NVCR opened at $204.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,854.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.96.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

