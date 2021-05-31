NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 263,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter.

NULG opened at $60.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

