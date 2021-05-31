NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.97. NV5 Global reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,266,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.33. 35,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,688. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

