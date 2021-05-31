NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,248,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after buying an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,741,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 156,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $211.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.13. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.