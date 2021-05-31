Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Up 5.4%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.16. 89,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 116,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on OBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.38 million and a P/E ratio of -180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$81.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,243.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$617,449.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,301.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

