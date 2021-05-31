Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “reduce” rating for the company.

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

