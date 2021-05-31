Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONCT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 581,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $280.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. Equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,048,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 402,006 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,621,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

