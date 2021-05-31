One One Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,973 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,973 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $249.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.