Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) PT Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.53 million, a P/E ratio of -161.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,211,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 200,685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.