Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.20. 7,104,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,863. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

