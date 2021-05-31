Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-$454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,943. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

