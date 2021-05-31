Organovo’s (ONVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at S&P Equity Research

S&P Equity Research restated their buy rating on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $9.40 on Friday. Organovo has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Organovo by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

