P. Michael Miller Sells 22,768 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 22,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $254,546.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 24,327 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $253,487.34.

On Thursday, May 20th, P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $193,864.10.

On Thursday, May 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $210,206.19.

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $384,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRA. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

