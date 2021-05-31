Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $361.10. 1,348,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,709. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.73. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

