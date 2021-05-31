Parachute (PAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $205,411.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Parachute has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $205,411.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,040,428 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

