Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 271 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $52.61.

