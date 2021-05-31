Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 90,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

