Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $529,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Tesla by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,653 shares of company stock valued at $77,798,067. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $625.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.84 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $602.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

