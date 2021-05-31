Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 1.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 271,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,678,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $18.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

